Thunderbird Minerals Issues Stock Options to Officers

November 14, 2024 — 12:10 pm EST

Thunderbird Minerals Corp. (TSE:BIRD) has released an update.

Thunderbird Minerals Corp. has granted incentive stock options for 75,000 common shares to two of its officers. These options, priced at C$0.06 per share, are immediately vested and have a five-year term. The company focuses on exploring and developing precious metal and copper projects in North America.

