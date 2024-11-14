Thunderbird Minerals Issues Stock Options to Officers

Thunderbird Minerals Corp. (TSE:BIRD) has released an update.
Thunderbird Minerals Corp. has granted incentive stock options for 75,000 common shares to two of its officers. These options, priced at C$0.06 per share, are immediately vested and have a five-year term. The company focuses on exploring and developing precious metal and copper projects in North America.
For further insights into TSE:BIRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on Tesla Stock
- ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ Says Daniel Ives About Rivian Stock
- ‘It’s Not Too Late to Load Up,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.