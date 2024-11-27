News & Insights

Thunderbird Minerals Amends Warrant Terms

November 27, 2024 — 12:11 pm EST

Thunderbird Minerals Corp. (TSE:BIRD) has released an update.

Thunderbird Minerals Corp. has announced amendments to its share purchase warrants, reducing the exercise price from $0.20 to $0.12 and extending the expiry date by a year. This move could potentially make the company’s shares more attractive to investors, aligning with Thunderbird’s goal of enhancing its portfolio of mineral exploration projects.

