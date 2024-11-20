Thunderbird Entertainment Reports Strong Fiscal Q1 Growth

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc (TSE:TBRD) has released an update.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. reported a strong start to fiscal 2025 with a 36% increase in revenue to $45.7 million and a 64% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $4.1 million. The company’s positive performance was driven by increased production service engagements and a reduction in general and administrative costs.

