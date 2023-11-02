Thunderbird Entertainment Group (TSX:TBRD) Price Target Decreased by 9.45% to 3.81

The average one-year price target for Thunderbird Entertainment Group (TSX:TBRD) has been revised to 3.81 / share. This is an decrease of 9.45% from the prior estimate of 4.21 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.50 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.61% from the latest reported closing price of 2.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thunderbird Entertainment Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBRD is 2.52%, an increase of 6.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.20% to 1,883K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 884K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,169K shares, representing a decrease of 32.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBRD by 19.35% over the last quarter.

JMCGX - Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fund Investor Class holds 625K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QWVOX - Clearwater Small Companies Fund holds 177K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing a decrease of 28.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBRD by 20.23% over the last quarter.

JSCGX - Jacob Small Cap Growth Fund Investor Class holds 140K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CMCMX - CONESTOGA MICRO CAP FUND Investors Class holds 34K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

