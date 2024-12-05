Thunderbird Entertainment Group to Host Investor Webcast

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc (TSE:TBRD) has released an update.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. is set to engage investors with an upcoming webcast on December 17, 2024, featuring insights from their CEO and CFO. The presentation will cover key business areas, followed by a Q&A session, providing an opportunity for investors to interact directly with the company’s leadership.
