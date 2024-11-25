Thunderbird Entertainment Aligns Compensation with Performance

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc (TSE:TBRD) has released an update.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group has announced the issuance of restricted and performance share units to its board and executive management, aligning compensation with company performance goals. Additionally, CEO Jennifer Twiner McCarron has agreed to a performance-driven bonus structure, further emphasizing the company’s focus on achieving strategic objectives.

