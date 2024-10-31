News & Insights

Thumzup reveals plans for significant advertiser growth

October 31, 2024 — 07:25 am EDT

Thumzup (TZUP) Media announces its plans to significantly expand its advertiser base in 2025. By entering into new markets, adding key features such as Instagram Reels, enhancing data for targeting and attribution, and integrating additional social media platforms, Thumzup is poised to drive substantial growth in the coming year. “We have been testing our Account Specialist Program in new select regions, which gives gig economy workers an easy way to generate income by signing up new advertisers in their local areas,” stated Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. “With new funding to support the ASP’s expansion, we are well-positioned to significantly increase our advertiser base.” Company targets an estimated 1,000 percent increase in advertiser base in 2025; Now has 500 advertisers and plans to scale to more than 5,000 advertisers

