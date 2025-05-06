Bitcoin Magazine



Thumzup Media Ups Shelf to $500M to Fuel Bitcoin Treasury Push

Thumzup Media Corporation (Nasdaq: TZUP) has filed an amendment to its shelf registration on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, increasing the maximum offering amount from $200 million to $500 million. The move signals a significant ramp-up in the company’s dual mission: scaling its social media branding platform and growing its Bitcoin holdings.

As of May 5, 2025, Thumzup holds 19.106 BTC valued at approximately $1.8 million. The company’s board had previously greenlit a bold treasury strategy allowing up to 90% of its liquid assets to be held in Bitcoin. This expanded registration gives Thumzup the flexibility to raise capital through multiple avenues, including common stock, preferred stock, warrants, debt securities, and units, over the next three years.

According to the company’s filing, “We view bitcoin as a reliable store of value and a compelling investment. We believe it has unique characteristics as a scarce and finite asset that can serve as a reasonable inflation hedge and safe haven amid global instability”.

JUST IN: Publicly traded company Thumzup Media Corp files to raise $500 million to buy more #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/G1utFG0bCf — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 6, 2025

No securities are being sold at this time. However, any future offering under the registration will be detailed in a prospectus supplement filed with the SEC.

The amended filing reaffirms Thumzup’s conviction in Bitcoin’s long-term potential, drawing comparisons to gold. “Given our belief that bitcoin is a comparable and possibly better store of value than gold… bitcoin has the potential to approach or exceed the value of gold over time,” the company stated.

This development follows a broader shift in Thumzup’s operational strategy. Since its Nasdaq listing in October 2024, the company has adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset and announced plans to offer payments in Bitcoin through its Account Specialist Program. As Thumzup positions itself at the crossroads of digital marketing and digital currency, this expanded registration marks a strong signal of its future intentions. For investors and analysts tracking corporate Bitcoin adoption, Thumzup’s latest filing is another example of a publicly traded company doubling down on BTC as a core financial strategy.

