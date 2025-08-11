Markets
Thumzup Media Prices $46.5 Mln Public Offering Of Stock And Pre-Funded Warrants

August 11, 2025 — 01:46 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Thumzup Media Corporation (TZUP) has priced its confidentially marketed public offering of common stock and, for certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase common shares at $10 per share.

The offering is expected to generate $46.5 million in gross proceeds before fees and expenses, with closing anticipated around August 12, 2025, pending customary conditions.

The company plans to use the net proceeds to invest in cryptocurrency accumulation and mining equipment, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

TZUP currently trades at $10.22 or 33.89% lower on the NasdaqCM.

