Thule Group AB - ADR (THUPY) Price Target Increased by 13.30% to 17.03

The average one-year price target for Thule Group AB - ADR (OTC:THUPY) has been revised to 17.03 / share. This is an increase of 13.30% from the prior estimate of 15.03 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.97 to a high of 20.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.35% from the latest reported closing price of 15.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thule Group AB - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THUPY is 1.12%, an increase of 14.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 342K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PCVAX - AllianzGI NFJ Small-Cap Value Fund A holds 342K shares. No change in the last quarter.

