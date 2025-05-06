THS Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Decline on Lower Volumes

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS reported first-quarter 2025 results with the top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Although net sales declined year over year amid economic headwinds, the company’s earnings improved. Management maintained its full-year guidance.

TreeHouse Foods’ Quarterly Performance: Key Insights

TreeHouse Foods posted adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate, which was pegged at a loss of 21 cents. The bottom line improved from a loss of 3 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Net sales of $792 million dropped 3.5% year over year but surpassed the consensus estimate of $789.6 million. The net sales decline was mainly due to unfavorable volume/mix resulting from strategic margin management actions, ongoing macroeconomic consumption challenges and service disruptions linked to the voluntary recall of frozen griddle products. The decline was further impacted by the exit from the ready-to-drink business. However, these were partially offset by the acquisition of a private tea brand, strategic price increases to offset commodity costs and distribution gains. Adjusted net sales declined 3.2% year over year.



In the first quarter, volume/mix had a negative impact of 8.3%, partially offset by a 4.7% positive contribution from a recent business acquisition. Pricing actions added 1.1%, while the business exit resulted in a 0.4% decline and product recall returns and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates each contributed an additional 0.3% decrease to net sales.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Quote

THS’ Margin & Cost Details

TreeHouse Foods’ gross profit as a percentage of net sales rose 0.9 percentage points to 14.5% in the first quarter of 2025. This improvement was primarily driven by the implementation of supply chain cost-saving initiatives, strategic pricing actions to offset commodity inflation and a positive mix impact from the Harris Tea acquisition.



Total operating expenses reached $120.7 million, up from $117.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 — an increase of $3.5 million. This year-over-year rise was primarily driven by higher restructuring costs, mainly related to severance expenses. However, the increase was partially offset by reduced freight and commission costs.



Adjusted EBITDA rose to $57.5 million, up from $46 million in the same period of 2024. This growth was primarily driven by supply chain cost-saving initiatives, strategic pricing actions to offset commodity inflation and the accretive contribution from the Harris Tea acquisition.

TreeHouse Foods’ Financial Health Snapshot

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company concluded the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $16.4 million, long-term debt of $1,417.4 million and total shareholders’ equity of $1,518.9 million. In the three months ended March 31, 2025, the company’s net cash used in operating activities was $53.5 million.

Sneak Peek Into THS’ 2025 Outlook

TreeHouse Foods still expects adjusted net sales to range between $3.34 billion and $3.40 billion, reflecting a year-over-year change between a 1% decline and 1% growth for 2025.



This projection is influenced by an anticipated 1% decline in volume/mix due to organic volume declines, the Harris Tea volume benefit being offset by the previously announced exit from the Ready-to-Drink business, other margin management actions and the one-time impact of the frozen griddle product recall. Pricing is expected to contribute roughly a 1% increase.



Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is forecasted to be between $345 million and $375 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be nearly $125 million, while free cash flow is anticipated to be at least $130 million.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What to Expect From THS in Q2

TreeHouse Foods’ adjusted net sales are projected to range between $785 million and $800 million, flat year over year at the midpoint in the second quarter. Organic volume and mix are expected to decline in the mid-single digits, primarily due to ongoing margin management strategies and the continued impact of the frozen griddle product recall. However, pricing actions are anticipated to contribute an approximate 1% gain.



Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter is forecasted to be between $61 million and $71 million, reflecting the timing shift of $6 million in expenses from the first quarter into the second.



THS stock has slumped 30.9% in the past three months against the industry’s 1% growth.

Three Solid Bets

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. At present, United Natural carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The consensus estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 1.9% and 485.7%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 408.7%, on average.



Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ manufactures, markets and sells snack food and beverage products in Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. It presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. MDLZ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mondelez International’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 4.9% from the year-ago numbers.



BRF Brasil Foods SA BRFS, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. BRFS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.6%.



The consensus estimate for BRF’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 0.3% from the prior-year reported levels.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.