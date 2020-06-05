THS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc (Symbol: THS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.73, changing hands as low as $47.84 per share. TreeHouse Foods Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, THS's low point in its 52 week range is $33.84 per share, with $60.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.