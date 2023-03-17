THS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc (Symbol: THS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.05, changing hands as low as $45.48 per share. TreeHouse Foods Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, THS's low point in its 52 week range is $30.06 per share, with $51.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.