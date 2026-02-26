Thryv Holdings Stock Tanks 35% Over Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Stock of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) is dropping about 35 percent during Thursday morning trading after the company reported a loss of $9.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared with earnings of $7.9 million, last year.

The company's shares are currently trading at $2.53 on the Nasdaq, down 35.38 percent. The stock opened at $3.92 and has dropped as low as $3.29 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $2.4 to $20.92.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $191.6 million from $186.6 million in the previous year.

