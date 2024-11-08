Thryv Holdings price target lowered to $30 from $36 at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered the firm’s price target on Thryv Holdings (THRY) to $30 from $36 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s results were consistent with preliminary metrics that demonstrated building software-as-a-service momentum, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on THRY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.