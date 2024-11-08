News & Insights

Thryv Holdings price target lowered to $30 from $36 at B. Riley

November 08, 2024 — 08:51 am EST

B. Riley lowered the firm’s price target on Thryv Holdings (THRY) to $30 from $36 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s results were consistent with preliminary metrics that demonstrated building software-as-a-service momentum, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

