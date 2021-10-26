Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Thryv Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$159m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$344m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Thryv Holdings has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.3% generated by the Media industry.

NasdaqCM:THRY Return on Capital Employed October 26th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Thryv Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Thryv Holdings is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 15% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Thryv Holdings is utilizing 355% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, Thryv Holdings has decreased current liabilities to 24% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Thryv Holdings has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

Our Take On Thryv Holdings' ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Thryv Holdings has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has returned a staggering 205% to shareholders over the last three years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Thryv Holdings can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Thryv Holdings does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

While Thryv Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

