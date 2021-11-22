Thryv Holdings' (NASDAQ:THRY) investors will be pleased with their impressive 273% return over the last year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! Take, for example Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY). Its share price is already up an impressive 273% in the last twelve months. It's also up 19% in about a month. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 247% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Thryv Holdings saw its earnings per share (EPS) increase strongly. We don't think the exact number is a good guide to the sustainable growth rate, but we do think this sort of increase is impressive. So we're unsurprised to see the share price gaining ground. To us, inflection points like this are the best time to take a close look at a stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:THRY Earnings Per Share Growth November 22nd 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free interactive report on Thryv Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Thryv Holdings rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 273% over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 51%. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Thryv Holdings (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Thryv Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

