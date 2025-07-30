Thryv Holdings, Inc. Reveals Rise In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $13.93 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $5.55 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.1% to $210.47 million from $224.08 million last year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.93 Mln. vs. $5.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $210.47 Mln vs. $224.08 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $116.0 - $117.0 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $460.0 - $465.0 Mln

