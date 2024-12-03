News & Insights

Thryv Holdings Expands with Keap Acquisition and SaaS Focus

December 03, 2024 — 07:58 am EST

Thryv Holdings ( (THRY) ) has provided an update.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. is gearing up for significant growth with its recent acquisition of Keap, enhancing its small business software platform. At its Analyst Day event, Thryv outlined strategic priorities, including the launch of new centers and a focus on SaaS revenue growth, aiming for robust financial performance by 2025. With an eye on international market expansion, Thryv is streamlining operations, exiting marketing services by 2028 to focus on its core software offerings.

