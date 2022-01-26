Thryv Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for THRY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Thryv Holdings Inc (Symbol: THRY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.92, changing hands as high as $32.16 per share. Thryv Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THRY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, THRY's low point in its 52 week range is $16.88 per share, with $42.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.61.

