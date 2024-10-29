Thryv Holdings announces $75M common stock offering

Thryv Holdings (THRY) announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $75M of shares of its common stock, subject to market and other conditions. Thryv intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for its previously announced acquisition of Infusion Software. RBC Capital Markets is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on THRY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.