Thryv Holdings 5.715M share Spot Secondary priced at $14.00

The deal size was increased to $80M shares in common stock from $75M shares of common stock and priced at the bottom of the $14.00-$15.00 range. RBC Capital acted as sole book running manager for the offering.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on THRY:
- Closing Bell Movers: Alphabet up over 5% on Q3 earnings beat
- Thryv Holdings $75M Spot Secondary; price range $14.00-$15.00
- Thryv Holdings Expands SaaS Portfolio Amid Financial Moves
- Thryv Holdings sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA $19M-$21M vs. $7M last year
- Thryv Holdings announces $75M common stock offering
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.