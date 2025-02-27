$THRY Earnings Results: $THRY Reports Quarterly Earnings

$THRY ($THRY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, beating estimates of -$0.12 by $0.31. The company also reported revenue of $186,600,000, missing estimates of $186,676,116 by $-76,116.

$THRY Insider Trading Activity

$THRY insiders have traded $THRY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOE WALSH (Chairman and CEO) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $25,575

AMER AKHTAR purchased 1,200 shares for an estimated $22,152

JOHN SLATER purchased 500 shares for an estimated $9,055

$THRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $THRY stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

