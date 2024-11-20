Thruvision Group Updates Shareholding and Expansion

Thruvision Group plc (GB:THRU) has released an update.

Thruvision Group plc, a leader in walk-through security technology, has updated its blocklisting application, revealing a total of 173,559,010 ordinary shares with voting rights. The firm, known for its advanced AI-based detection technology, continues to expand its presence globally, ensuring efficient and safe security screening in over 20 countries.

