Thruvision Group Updates Shareholding and Expansion

Thruvision Group plc (GB:THRU) has released an update.
Thruvision Group plc, a leader in walk-through security technology, has updated its blocklisting application, revealing a total of 173,559,010 ordinary shares with voting rights. The firm, known for its advanced AI-based detection technology, continues to expand its presence globally, ensuring efficient and safe security screening in over 20 countries.
