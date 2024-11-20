News & Insights

Stocks
DIGTF

Thruvision Group Updates Shareholding and Expansion

November 20, 2024 — 05:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Thruvision Group plc (GB:THRU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Thruvision Group plc, a leader in walk-through security technology, has updated its blocklisting application, revealing a total of 173,559,010 ordinary shares with voting rights. The firm, known for its advanced AI-based detection technology, continues to expand its presence globally, ensuring efficient and safe security screening in over 20 countries.

For further insights into GB:THRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIGTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.