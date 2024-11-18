Thruvision Awards Share Options to Key Executives

Thruvision Group plc (GB:THRU) has released an update.

Thruvision Group plc has awarded 1,000,000 share options to its Chief Financial Officer, Victoria Balchin, under its Long Term Incentive Plan. Alongside Balchin’s award, a total of 3,050,000 shares were granted to 14 senior employees to bolster the leadership team. These options, aimed at retaining and incentivizing key personnel, will become exercisable three years from the grant date.

