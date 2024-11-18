News & Insights

Stocks
DIGTF

Thruvision Awards Share Options to Key Executives

November 18, 2024 — 05:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Thruvision Group plc (GB:THRU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Thruvision Group plc has awarded 1,000,000 share options to its Chief Financial Officer, Victoria Balchin, under its Long Term Incentive Plan. Alongside Balchin’s award, a total of 3,050,000 shares were granted to 14 senior employees to bolster the leadership team. These options, aimed at retaining and incentivizing key personnel, will become exercisable three years from the grant date.

For further insights into GB:THRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIGTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.