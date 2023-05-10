ThromboGenics (EBR:OXUR) Price Target Decreased by 26.40% to 0.94

The average one-year price target for ThromboGenics (EBR:OXUR) has been revised to 0.94 / share. This is an decrease of 26.40% from the prior estimate of 1.28 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.26 to a high of 1.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21,227.27% from the latest reported closing price of 0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in ThromboGenics. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 85.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXUR is 0.01%, an increase of 327.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.38% to 3,129K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FPHAX - Pharmaceuticals Portfolio holds 3,129K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

