Thriving Against the Odds: How David Capablanca Turned Life’s Curveballs into Trading Success

The COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020 and caused unprecedented upheaval, bringing massive uncertainty, economic recession, and a global health crisis. For many, this period signaled distress and disruption. For David Capablanca, however, it represented an opportunity.

As a short seller, Capablanca profits from stocks when their prices decrease. Before the pandemic, he had been honing his skills and preparing for an event that would plummet market values.

When COVID-19 caused a market crash in March 2020, he was in the perfect position to capitalize on the situation. With just $29,000 to his name, he dove headfirst into the volatile stock market.

The pandemic led to a flurry of activity in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. Small companies, eager to capitalize on the crisis, started announcing COVID-19-related developments, often resulting in short-term stock surges.

Recognizing these moves as unsustainable, Capablanca took advantage of these inflationary trends, shorting these stocks and earning substantial returns.

“They were all just trying to get some excitement,” he explains. “They’d say they have Clorox, and the stock would surge. Another company would come out the next day and say. We have plastic gloves or masks. A car company would say we’re going to manufacture ventilators. And then, on top of that, people were given money.”

The subsequent government stimulus and the rise of the app-based trading platform Robinhood flooded the market with more money. As investors were making riskier investments led by fear of missing out, Capablanca was perfectly positioned to short-sell the stocks he believed were overhyped.

David’s pathway to trading is shaped not by a lightbulb moment but by the heavy reality of financial obligations. He initially ventured into architecture, a field he was passionate about, applying his understanding of patterns and spatial design to create tangible structures.

His academic journey, however, came with a significant financial burden - student loans. With mounting debt from his undergraduate and master’s degrees, Capablanca had to confront an inescapable reality - his income from architecture was inadequate to manage his financial obligations effectively.

His reality took a drastic turn when, in his first semester for his master’s, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. He had to undergo emergency surgery and was bedridden for a year. Unable to attend classes, he was faced with a catch-22 situation.

He required health insurance provided by the university, which he could only avail if he were enrolled in classes. Consequently, to keep his health insurance, he had to register in what he calls “ghost classes,” further inflating his student loans by hundreds of thousands.

Post-recovery, Capablanca began working in a firm, but the reality of his earnings didn’t match his financial obligations. Despite having a master’s degree from a prestigious institution, he earned $28 an hour and needed to accrue additional hours to qualify for the architect’s registration exam.

Confronted with the daunting task of repaying his massive student loans on his architectural earnings, Capablanca began exploring other potential avenues for income. This led him to the world of trading, a field which, to his surprise, resonated with his architectural background.

He found patterns within the market charts akin to the structural designs in architecture, prompting him to delve deeper into trading as a potential career path. It also set him on the path of turning life’s lemons into lemonade.

In 2021, Capablanca capitalized on another market trend: the GameStop and AMC phenomenon. Having made a considerable sum from his ventures the previous year, he could reinvest more into his trading education and better position himself to profit from these market trends.

Over time, Capablanca developed a detailed and systematic approach to picking his short trades. He has trained a team of analysts who monitor the markets and communicate potential opportunities. Besides human analysis, Capablanca employs specialized scanning software which alerts him whenever a stock's price jumps by more than 20% to 25% in a day. These alerts grab his attention, prompting him to further investigate.

Once a stock comes into his radar, he is skeptical of sudden price surges and tries to understand the reasons behind such spikes. He analyzes the company's filings using an efficient system that allows him to complete the process within three minutes. His methodical approach has led him to maintain a win rate of over 90% in his trades.

Through the Friendly Bear Podcast, Capablanca extends his experiences and insights to the trading community, continuing to contribute beyond his trading endeavors. It’s also proven to be a resource for the community, allowing its most prominent members a space to communicate their experiences.

David Capablanca’s journey is a compelling story of triumph over adversity, marked by a relentless pursuit of opportunity amid chaos. With the right mindset and strategic approach, it’s possible to turn life’s curveballs into trading success.

