Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Increases Position in Viemed Healthcare (VMD)

Fintel reports that Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.13MM shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD). This represents 10.88% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 18, 2022 they reported 3.86MM shares and 10.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.25% and an increase in total ownership of 0.78% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.23% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viemed Healthcare is $11.54. The forecasts range from a low of $10.96 to a high of $12.37. The average price target represents an increase of 37.23% from its latest reported closing price of $8.41.

The projected annual revenue for Viemed Healthcare is $159MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.27.

Fund Sentiment

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viemed Healthcare. This is a decrease of 83 owner(s) or 39.34%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VMD is 0.1543%, an increase of 54.4335%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.78% to 23,538K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 2,284,038 shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988,392 shares, representing an increase of 12.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMD by 15.15% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,790,505 shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,714,926 shares, representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMD by 50.27% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,383,064 shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,570,042 shares, representing a decrease of 13.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMD by 7.97% over the last quarter.

Cove Street Capital holds 1,240,660 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472,242 shares, representing a decrease of 18.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMD by 3.96% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Portfolio holds 1,113,420 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107,582 shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMD by 16.39% over the last quarter.

Viemed Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed's service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.