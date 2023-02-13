Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Increases Position in Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Fintel reports that Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.67MM shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB). This represents 9.53% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.54MM shares and 8.16% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.71% and an increase in total ownership of 1.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.71% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Turning Point Brands is $34.68. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 52.71% from its latest reported closing price of $22.71.

The projected annual revenue for Turning Point Brands is $430MM, an increase of 3.26%. The projected annual EPS is $2.72, an increase of 25.72%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turning Point Brands. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPB is 0.22%, an increase of 7.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.46% to 18,995K shares. The put/call ratio of TPB is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Standard General holds 1,635K shares representing 9.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,650K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 21.42% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 990K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 927K shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 10.34% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 876K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares, representing an increase of 23.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 8.35% over the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 791K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares, representing an increase of 19.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 15.14% over the last quarter.

Repertoire Partners holds 675K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 71.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 198.62% over the last quarter.

Turning Point Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products with active ingredients through its iconic core brands Zig-Zag® and Stoker's®, and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB's products are available in more than 210,000 retail outlets in North America.

