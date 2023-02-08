Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Increases Position in ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

Fintel reports that Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.90MM shares of ThredUp Inc. Class A (TDUP). This represents 8.43% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.97MM shares and 5.69% of the company, an increase in shares of 98.53% and an increase in total ownership of 2.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.55% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ThredUp Inc. is $3.47. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 90.55% from its latest reported closing price of $1.82.

The projected annual revenue for ThredUp Inc. is $309MM, an increase of 6.73%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.64.

Fund Sentiment

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in ThredUp Inc.. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 10.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TDUP is 0.0327%, a decrease of 42.6659%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 75,724K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,812,004 shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,799,999 shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 24.58% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,154,000 shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591,000 shares, representing an increase of 57.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 82.80% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,154,000 shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591,000 shares, representing an increase of 57.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 84.72% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,254,503 shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 2,757,154 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,133,766 shares, representing an increase of 58.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 17.69% over the last quarter.

ThredUp Background Information

ThredUP is transforming resale with the mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. thredUP is extending the life cycle of clothing, changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

