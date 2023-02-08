Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Increases Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR)

Fintel reports that Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.87MM shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (TN) (MLR). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.76MM shares and 6.67% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.95% and an increase in total ownership of 0.93% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Miller Industries, Inc.. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 5.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MLR is 0.1649%, an increase of 13.9994%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.06% to 13,117K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 597,373 shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559,233 shares, representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLR by 8.33% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 572,102 shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 591,552 shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLR by 0.23% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 479,190 shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417,170 shares, representing an increase of 12.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLR by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 375,260 shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344,136 shares, representing an increase of 8.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLR by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 327,288 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324,609 shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLR by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Miller Industries, Inc. Declares $0.18 Dividend

Miller Industries, Inc. said on November 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 2, 2022 received the payment on December 12, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $28.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.39%, the lowest has been 1.53%, and the highest has been 3.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Miller Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Miller Industries was founded in 1990. Since its inception, the company has provided innovative high quality towing and recovery equipment world wide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.