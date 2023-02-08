Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Increases Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS)

Fintel reports that Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.46MM shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS). This represents 20.21% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 8, 2022 they reported 2.69MM shares and 15.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.69% and an increase in total ownership of 4.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.54% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cooper-Standard Holdings is $22.44. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 31.54% from its latest reported closing price of $17.06.

The projected annual revenue for Cooper-Standard Holdings is $2,798MM, an increase of 12.94%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.96.

Fund Sentiment

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cooper-Standard Holdings. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 7.55%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CPS is 0.0445%, an increase of 21.9775%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.95% to 15,557K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 1,668,389 shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,463,491 shares, representing an increase of 12.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 122.46% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,351,124 shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,148,356 shares, representing an increase of 15.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 41.73% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 1,194,132 shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,612,389 shares, representing a decrease of 35.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 21.21% over the last quarter.

FNDA - Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds 1,068,685 shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 915,024 shares, representing an increase of 14.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 2.99% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Portfolio holds 821,100 shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 816,795 shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 22.14% over the last quarter.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components in diverse transportation and industrial markets. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 25,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.