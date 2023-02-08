Stocks
Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Increases Position in Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

February 08, 2023 — 02:59 pm EST

Fintel reports that Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.20MM shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB). This represents 7.96% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 3, 2022 they reported 1.93MM shares and 6.87% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.94% and an increase in total ownership of 1.09% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.48% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bridgewater Bancshares is $21.59. The forecasts range from a low of $20.70 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 41.48% from its latest reported closing price of $15.26.

The projected annual revenue for Bridgewater Bancshares is $155MM, an increase of 20.90%. The projected annual EPS is $1.90, an increase of 6.75%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bridgewater Bancshares. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BWB is 0.1276%, an increase of 5.7599%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 16,933K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

BWB / Bridgewater Bancshares Inc Ownership

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 1,212,212 shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055,305 shares, representing an increase of 12.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWB by 11.23% over the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 695,899 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 693,390 shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWB by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 644,273 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664,300 shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWB by 1.23% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Portfolio holds 590,820 shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587,722 shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWB by 6.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 573,719 shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgewater Bancshares Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Bridgewater Bank, a Minnesota-chartered commercial bank founded in November 2005, and Bridgewater Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company founded in December 2016. Bridgewater Bank has seven locations serving clients across the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan statistical area in Minnesota and offers a full array of simple, quality loan and deposit products, primarily for commercial clients. As of June 30, 2020, theCompany had total assets of approximately $2.75 billion, total loans of approximately $2.19 billion, total deposits of approximately $2.24 billion and total shareholders' equity of approximately $257.2 million.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

