Thrive Tribe Technologies Unveils New Securities Listing

November 18, 2024 — 09:39 pm EST

Wooboard Technologies Limited (AU:1TT) has released an update.

Thrive Tribe Technologies Limited has announced the application for quotation of 91,740,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, marked under the code ‘1TT’. This move is part of the company’s growth strategy and aims to attract investors interested in expanding their portfolio in the technology sector.

