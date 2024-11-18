Thrive Tribe Technologies Announces New Securities Issuance

Wooboard Technologies Limited (AU:1TT) has released an update.

Thrive Tribe Technologies Limited has announced a proposed issue of up to 91,740,000 fully paid ordinary securities. This move comes as part of a placement or other type of issue, potentially offering new opportunities for investors. The issuance date is set for November 19, 2024, as the company seeks to enhance its market presence.

