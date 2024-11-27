News & Insights

Thrive Tribe Technologies Announces Entitlement Offer

Wooboard Technologies Limited (AU:1TT) has released an update.

Thrive Tribe Technologies Limited is set to raise up to A$703,000 through a non-renounceable entitlement offer, allowing eligible shareholders to buy new shares at a 33% discount to the last closing price. This offer is available to shareholders in Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia, with a provision for applying for additional shares. The proceeds will be used for working capital and covering offer costs.

