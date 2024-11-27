Thrive Tribe Technologies Announces Entitlement Offer

Wooboard Technologies Limited (AU:1TT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Thrive Tribe Technologies Limited is set to raise up to A$703,000 through a non-renounceable entitlement offer, allowing eligible shareholders to buy new shares at a 33% discount to the last closing price. This offer is available to shareholders in Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia, with a provision for applying for additional shares. The proceeds will be used for working capital and covering offer costs.
For further insights into AU:1TT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Here Is a Look into the Boeing (NYSE:BA) Contract Offers That Ended Its Strike
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.