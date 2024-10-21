News & Insights

Thrive Tribe Technologies Announces 2024 AGM Details

Wooboard Technologies Limited (AU:1TT) has released an update.

Thrive Tribe Technologies Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 22, 2024, at Thomson Geer in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with all resolutions to be decided by poll voting. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s leadership and influence key decisions.

