ThreeD Capital Inc. Reports Quarterly Loss

ThreeD Capital (TSE:IDK) has released an update.
ThreeD Capital Inc. reported a significant downturn in its financial performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, with a net loss of $1.1 million compared to a net income of $6.8 million in the same period last year. The company’s net asset value per share also dropped from $0.86 to $0.80.
