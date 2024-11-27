News & Insights

ThreeD Capital Inc. Reports Quarterly Loss

November 27, 2024 — 06:10 pm EST

ThreeD Capital (TSE:IDK) has released an update.

ThreeD Capital Inc. reported a significant downturn in its financial performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, with a net loss of $1.1 million compared to a net income of $6.8 million in the same period last year. The company’s net asset value per share also dropped from $0.86 to $0.80.

