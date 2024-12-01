ThreeD Capital Expands YouTube Channel Content

ThreeD Capital (TSE:IDK) has released an update.
ThreeD Capital Inc. has expanded its YouTube channel offerings with new interviews featuring its portfolio companies, highlighting its focus on junior resources and disruptive technologies. The channel will include upcoming interviews with returning and new companies, such as the iconic DeLorean Motor Company, which is entering the electric vehicle market.
