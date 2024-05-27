ThreeD Capital Announces Robust Quarterly Growth

ThreeD Capital (TSE:IDK) has released an update.

ThreeD Capital Inc., a venture capital firm specializing in junior resources and disruptive technologies, has reported a significant turnaround with a net asset value per share increase to $0.89, up from $0.79, as of March 31, 2024. The company’s total assets stand at $50.5 million, reflecting substantial gains in investment and digital assets. This marks a notable recovery with a net income of $5.9 million for the nine-month period, a stark contrast to the previous year’s loss.

