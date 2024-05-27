News & Insights

Stocks

ThreeD Capital Announces Robust Quarterly Growth

May 27, 2024 — 06:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ThreeD Capital (TSE:IDK) has released an update.

ThreeD Capital Inc., a venture capital firm specializing in junior resources and disruptive technologies, has reported a significant turnaround with a net asset value per share increase to $0.89, up from $0.79, as of March 31, 2024. The company’s total assets stand at $50.5 million, reflecting substantial gains in investment and digital assets. This marks a notable recovery with a net income of $5.9 million for the nine-month period, a stark contrast to the previous year’s loss.

For further insights into TSE:IDK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.