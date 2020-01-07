Markets

Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Slightly Below Average Demand

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Releasing the results of its first long-term securities auction of the New Year, the Treasury Department revealed Tuesday that its auction of $38 billion worth of three-year notes attracted slightly below average demand.

The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.567 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45.

The Treasury also sold $38 billion worth of three-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 1.632 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.56.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.

Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of its auction of $24 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday and the results of its auction of $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular