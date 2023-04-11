Markets

Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Slightly Above Average Demand

April 11, 2023 — 01:07 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kicking off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $40 billion worth of three-year notes attracted slightly above average demand.

The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.810 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.59.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $40 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.635 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.73.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.

The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $32 billion worth of ten-year notes and $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.