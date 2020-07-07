Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department kicked off this week's announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Tuesday, revealing that its auction of $46 billion worth three-year notes attracted average demand.

The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.190 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44.

Last month, the Treasury sold $44 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 0.280 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.

Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of its auction of $29 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday and the results of its auction of $19 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.

