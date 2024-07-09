News & Insights

Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

July 09, 2024 — 01:07 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes on Tuesday, revealing the sale attracted above average demand.

The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.399 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.67.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.659 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.

Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

