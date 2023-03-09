Commodities
ICL

Three workers trapped in a Spanish potash mine after underground collapse

March 09, 2023 — 04:51 am EST

Written by Joan Faus for Reuters ->

BARCELONA, March 9 (Reuters) - Three workers are trapped in a Spanish potash mine located in the town of Suria in northeastern Spain on Thursday following an underground collapse, local police and emergency services told Reuters.

The collapse happened at 8.53 am, local time, about 900 metres underground, firefighters said, without providing further details.

The potash mine is located in Catalonia, 80 kilometres north of Barcelona. Potash is used in agriculture as a fertilizer and as a raw material in industries such as pharmaceutical, explosives, glassmaking and chemicals.

Iberpotash, the company operating the mine which is owned by Tel Aviv-based ICL Group LtdICL.TA, did not immediately comment.

