Three workers die in Peruvian mine owned by Sierra Metals

LIMA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Three miners died at a small underground mine in Peru owned by Sierra Metals Inc SMT.TO, the company said in a securities filing on Monday, adding it had also suspended mining operations pending an investigation.

Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer. The incident happened at the Yauricocha polymetalic mine, the company said.

