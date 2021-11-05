Three ways technology helped one firm take on unexpected challenges

The COVID-19 crisis has kept our industry on its toes, pushing firms and clients to find new ways to communicate and collaborate in spite of new difficulties. If anything, it has underscored how important it is to use technology to your benefit.

This case study covers how advisors like Mike McCann have used technology to automate routine tasks, stay connected with clients and colleagues, and ensure they provide responsive service for every client. His firm, Perspective Financial Services, has used technology to power growth in the face of these challenges – growth for both their clients and their firm.

In reading Mike’s story and his advice, you too can learn to apply these technology tools to your own practice and be better prepared to take on the unexpected.

We’ll cover powerful and practical tech insights and guidance, including:

• Ways technology can help you anticipate client needs and deepen relationships

• How technology can make firms more agile and secure

• Advice based on real-world success

