Three Ways Corporate Leaders Can Effectively Promote Diversity and Inclusion

By Dr. David Rock, Co-Founder and CEO of NeuroLeadership Institute

Leaders are facing a deluge of crises. A social justice reckoning, a crippling pandemic, and an explosive political climate have shed light on widespread and deeply entrenched inequities in our society. And, increasingly, employees are turning to corporate leaders to do something about it.

In response, in 2020 we saw organizations double down on their Diversity, Equity & Inclusion efforts. Audacious commitments to change saturated our social media feeds and inundated our inboxes. Some garnered praise, while others were rebuked and labeled reactive or insincere. Ultimately, it was clear that big business had, so far, done too little to address these issues.

The challenges of DE&I are complex, and even leaders with a genuine intention to create change may find themselves at a loss for a practical way forward. Too often organizations set priorities without cultivating the everyday habits and organization-wide systems that actually enable lasting change.

By following science organizations and leaders can move beyond the rhetoric and into action. Here are three key insights from science that will enable organizations to rollout DE&I initiatives that are both effective and authentic.

1. Creating the Conditions for Change

Create transparency: Transparency should be a priority not just because the open sharing of information is the right thing to do, but because it’s been shown to boost engagement.

Research shows that when the brain registers a social threat, such as uncertainty or unfairness, it responds in a similar way as it does to physical pain. The effect is that our ability to collaborate with others and forge trusting relationships diminishes considerably.

When the brain perceives a social reward, on the other hand, we not only find it incredibly motivating, but our ability to engage in problem-solving, collaboration, and creative thinking is enhanced. When it comes to major societal events and organizational shifts, leaders can earn trust and spur engagement by communicating transparently—providing the social rewards of certainty and fairness and laying the groundwork for participation in change efforts.

Create safe spaces: Creating psychological safety for employees allows them to feel safe to take risks and show up as their authentic selves without feeling excluded.

Organizations should create safe spaces for employees to speak up and share their experiences. Implementing employee resource groups, pulse surveys, and listening sessions all promote an open dialogue not only between employees and leaders, but among coworkers. The result is a rich understanding of the employee experience and a mobilized, empathetic workforce primed for change.

Create coherence: Often when we’re confronted with crisis, our instinct is to act immediately. This instinct, however, can lead to a discordant approach to major changes.

Organizations need to tell one coherent, meaningful story about the value of DE&I. While individual initiatives can be well-intentioned and well-executed, they often lack coherence—a kind of structural integrity where disparate elements fit together.

DE&I initiatives must fit into the larger story you’re trying to tell and serve the larger objectives you’re trying to achieve. Leaders at all levels should be educated on the organization’s DE&I point of view and the organization’s efforts so they can communicate those efforts to their teams and place them in the context of larger goals.

2. Deliver Effective DE&I Campaign Rollouts

One thing at a time: Just like people often find it hard to maintain multiple New Year’s resolutions—and by overburdening themselves ultimately fail to meet any of them—organizations often struggle to instill meaningful new habits en masse.

Organizations should focus their efforts on instilling one habit at a time across the organization. The science of social norms shows that the more people that are working on the same kind of habit at once, the more likely this habit will stick across the organization.

This doesn’t necessarily mean a one-size-fits-all rollout—learning objectives and formats may differ by level—but the content should be coherent across all levels.

Bring people together: When we see the goals of others as competing with our goals, we shut out their ideas, we want to see them fail. Conversely, when we have a common goal, our brains process things differently—the opportunity of shared success makes us more likely to collaborate and lift others up.

Leaders should remind people that we are more similar than we are different, and bring everyone together around shared goals. From this shared foundation, find tangible goals in which everyone can participate.

3. Reevaluate your systems

While developing a clear set of priorities is key, as is building the right habits the right way, the third leg of a strategy involves developing the right systems that support a change. Systems are the large, structural forces that drive change—or hinder it—at organizations.

It’s critical to ensure your efforts are complimented and bolstered by the right organization-wide systems. In particular this means taking a hard look at how you recruit, assign, reward and promote your people, and reducing the chance of bias within your processes.

Change is inevitable, so it’s time organizations be more intentional. Following the science of change can help us enact the good we envision.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.