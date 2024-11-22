News & Insights

Three Value Stocks to With Solid Fundmentals

November 22, 2024 — 12:42 am EST

With the S&P 500 showing a 2.4% increase this year, the market presents a strong opportunity for value investors. These investors typically look for undervalued stocks with strong fundamentals, especially when overall market conditions cause high-quality companies' prices to dip. 

 

Value stocks are often well-established companies that offer long-term growth potential while being less volatile than growth stocks. Some of the best beginner-friendly value stocks to consider are Berkshire Hathaway, Procter & Gamble, and Target. 

 

Berkshire Hathaway has shown consistent growth under Warren Buffett’s leadership, making it a solid choice for long-term value investing. Procter & Gamble and Target offer recession-resistant stability, with P&G being a Dividend King and Target leveraging its unique business model to stay competitive and provide consistent returns.

Finsum: P/E ratios suggests that prices might be elevated and for those looking to navigate volatility then value might be the play. 

 

