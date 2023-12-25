News & Insights

Three US troops wounded in attack in Iraq; US retaliates

December 25, 2023 — 09:20 pm EST

Written by Phil Stewart for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. military carried out retaliatory strikes on Monday in Iraq after an attack earlier in the day by Iran-aligned militants that wounded three U.S. personnel, including one who is in critical condition, the Pentagon said.

"My prayers are with the brave Americans who were injured," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

